Hudson Valley Placed Under ‘Critical’ Warning; High Risk of Danger

The New York State Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services has placed much of the Hudson Valley under a critical warning beginning Thursday morning.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for much of the Hudson Valley on Thursday, April 9 from 12pm to 6pm, including Dutchess, Ulster, Sullivan, Columbia and Greene counties.

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The warning means weather conditions are ideal for fires to start and spread quickly.

Why the Hudson Valley is Suddenly at High Risk

The Office of Emergency Management says a combination of low humidity, gusty winds and dry vegetation is creating critical fire danger across the region. Relative humidity could drop as low as 20 to 30 percent while wind gusts may reach up to 30 mph Thursday afternoon.

Even though temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 50s, the dry air and steady wind can quickly turn brush or leaf fires into fast-moving wildfires.

Forecasters say these conditions are typical for early spring, when dead leaves and branches from winter have not yet been replaced by new green growth that holds moisture.

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Burn Ban Already in Effect Across New York

New York State’s annual burn ban is already in place through May 14, which prohibits most outdoor burning. The rule is meant to prevent exactly the kind of fires that can occur during dry spring weather.

Officials say any fire that develops during a Red Flag Warning can spread rapidly and become difficult to control.

How to Reduce Your Risk

Emergency officials recommend clearing leaves and debris at least 30 feet away from homes and avoiding any activity that could create sparks. Residents should also make sure they know evacuation routes and pay attention to emergency alerts in case conditions change quickly.

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