Shocking Crime Statistics For Poughkeepsie, New York State Released

If you live in the Hudson Valley and have been uneasy about crime lately, there’s some new crime data that shows things in Poughkeepsie and Newburgh, as well as the state of New York, are changing quickly.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced this week that gun violence in 21 counties has dropped 14 percent compared to last year, thanks to New York’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) program. Since she took office in 2021, shootings in communities that take part in GIVE have fallen nearly 60 percent, and gun deaths have been cut almost in half.

Poughkeepsie’s police department is one of 28 agencies getting state support through GIVE. The program steers about $36 million statewide into overtime, training, and equipment for departments outside New York City that handle most of the gun violence in the state’s upstate and suburban regions.

New York Crime Stats Show Decline in Hudson Valley and Beyond

The numbers tell the story: between January and August, GIVE communities logged 356 shootings with injuries, down from 415 a year ago. Fewer people were hurt (415 instead of 531) and gun-related deaths dropped by nearly a third. Albany saw a huge 55 percent decline, while Buffalo, Syracuse, Troy, Niagara Falls, Poughkeepsie and Newburgh reported steady progress.

Officials say it isn’t just about more policing; it’s about focusing resources where they’re needed and working closely with neighborhood groups. That collaboration was front and center this week at the state’s Public Safety Symposium, where more than 1,600 people came together to swap ideas on keeping streets safe.

For folks in the Hudson Valley, the message is simple: things are getting better. There’s still work ahead, but fewer shootings mean safer nights, and that’s something everyone can get behind.

