True Crime Podcast Follows Story of Missing Ellenville, NY Woman
I came across a True Crime podcast recently that revisits the case of a missing Ellenville woman back in 2010.
The podcast is called LISK or Long Island Serial Killer, hosted by Chris Mass. Mass talks to several witness, police officers and family members of several missing women in the Long Island area. The bodies of those women are found and end up becoming known as "The Gilgo Four." These women would have never been found if police weren't looking for another missing woman named Shannan Gilbert.
The first 2 episodes of Long Island Serial Killer revolve around Shannan Gilbert. Gilbert was in her 20s working as an escort in Long Island back in May of 2010. In episode 2 of LISK, called "Shannan: Part 2," we learn that Gilbert grew up Ellenville.
Journalist Robert Kolker, who wrote the NYT Best Seller "Lost Girls" about Gilbert and the Gilgo Four, explained that back in May of 2010 Gilbert had went missing in the Oak Beach area of Long Island.
There was a frantic 9-1-1 and several witnesses, including Gilbert's driver, that saw her leave her clients house and arrive at another home asking for help. Gilbert took off into the night and shortly after, was reported missing.
While police searched for Gilbert, they came across several bodies of different women scattered in the marsh of Gilgo Beach in Long Island. Months after the discovery of those bodies, Gilbert's body was found.
Robert Kolker's book, Lost Girls, was turned into a Netflix original movie back in January of 2020.