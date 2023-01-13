Crews Begin Digging Network of Tunnels Under Hudson Valley Town

Futuristic machines have started digging part of an 8,700-foot-long tunnel right under the feet of some Hudson Valley residents.

Governor Hochul is touting a $27 million project that includes some high-tech engineering. This week, crews began work on "innovative microtunneling" that will lay thousands of feet of pipe under the streets and sidewalks of a local community without the need to excavate.

Hudson Valley residents who are driving or walking above will most like likely be unaware that anything is going on underground. However, several feet below ground crews will be quietly digging an impressive network of tunnels.

The impressive tunneling project is part of an already ongoing construction project to upgrade the City of Newburgh's combined sewer and stormwater system. Laying pipes under a city usually requires excavating and digging, but microtunneling will allow the work to get done below ground without disturbing streets or businesses on the surface.

A specialized boring machine was delivered to the City of Newburgh this week that will allow work to begin. The governor's office describes microtunneling as "a remote-operated trenchless construction method that allows for simultaneous excavation and pipe laying." The video below demonstrates how the process works.

The North Interceptor Improvement Project will lay 8,700 feet of improved sewer pipes in the City of Newburgh. The larger sanity sewer will increase capacity and help reduce the amount of pollution that makes its way to the Hudson River.

Anyone who's been on Water Street during a rainstorm has most likely seen the cascade of sewage that overflows from the system when it reaches capacity. The new piping is expected to divert more of this overflow to the city's water treatment plant instead of allowing it to be released into the surrounding area.

