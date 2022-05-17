Creepy ‘Ghost’ Captured on Camera at Hudson Valley Radio Station

An eerie image that appeared on a security camera is making people think that ghosts may actually be real.

If you're awake in the wee hours of the morning you can see some truly creepy things. As the morning host on a local Hudson Valley radio station, I've seen my fair share of unexplained phenomena. For example, one morning on my drive to our old studios in Middletown I was driving on Route 9W and saw a man walking on the side of the road. As I passed, I caught a glimpse of a man in my headlights. He had a long beard and was dressed as a civil war soldier. He had a musket in his hand and stared at me as I drove past. I still get chills thinking about it.

This morning I was sitting at my desk when I heard someone's voice screech in the hallway, "Boris, come here now!!!" It was my co-host, Robyn Taylor, frozen in fear in front of the security camera monitor. She pointed to the top left camera and said "what do you think that looks like?"

After taking a look at the screen I said, "a cobweb." After a long pause, Robyn responded, "or it could be a ghost." I took a second look and was even more confident it was just a cobweb swinging back and forth, but Robyn looked petrified. Then I noticed that our producer Alex had retreated to the studio and was taking video of the image from a safe distance. Apparently, it was too scary standing right in front of the screen.

If it was a ghost, it was the ghost of a turtle or some round object moving very slowly on the ground. I explained to Robyn how it's far more likely this was a cobweb than the spirit of a turtle, but she still insisted that it was a ghost.

