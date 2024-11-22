This guy just never learns. A New York state man was arrested for allegedly crashing into another vehicle, while driving nearly three times over the legal BAC limit, says offcials. This is not his first time. Police add that the same suspect has already been convicted of DWI within the past ten years.

According to the website of Tilem & Associates, P.C., If you are convicted of an aggravated driving while intoxicated charge in New York, you could face a fine between $1,000 and $2,500, license revocation for at least one year, a mandatory installation of an ignition interlock device, and a maximum jail sentence of one year.

New York State Driver Who Crashed on Route 9 Was Allegedly Nearly 3x Over Legal BAC

New York State Police said in a press release that on November 11, troopers responded to the report of a crash at the intersection of State Route 9 and Reynolds Road in Moreau, New York.

A State Police investigation determined a vehicle being driver by a 42-year-old Gansevoort man was traveling north on Route 9 when it struck a vehicle stopped at a red light, which pushed that vehicle into the vehicle stopped in front of it.

Police say there were no injuries were reported as a result of the collision. The suspect was arrested for DWI and transported for processing, where he recorded a 0.23% BAC, which is almost three times over the state's legal BAC limit of 0.08%.

Further investigation discovered the suspect has had a previous DWI conviction in the last ten years, according to the press release. The suspect is due back in court in early December.