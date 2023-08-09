How you bean lately?

A tractor-trailer crash on a major New York interstate left quite a mess this week. Responding crews referred to this as a "labor intensive call", where HAZMAT units would later need to be deployed to the scene to assist with the cleanup.

Offcials say the crash resulted in a fuel leak, as well as a lot of aluminum cans of beans all over the road.

Crash in Westchester County Leaves Spills Canned Beans

The Katonah Fire Department posted on their Facebook page that were were dispatched to I-684, near Exit 6, after a tractor-trailer rolled over spilling canned beans and a fluid spill.

The Katonah Fire Department said they called in additional resources, including the HAZMAT teams to control the spread of leaking diesel fuel and to prevent further leakage into any bodies of water due to the accident being within the watershed area.

The fire department said that the scene was eventually turned over to NYC DEP to continue to monitor the waterways for additional fuel and beans.

