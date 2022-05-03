Craig Robinson To Perform in West Nyack, New York This Weekend

Craig Robinson is one of the most recognizable comedians in the world and he's bringing laughs to the Hudson Valley this weekend.

There's a good chance that you've seen Craig Robinson before in one of your favorite movies. In fact, you've probably seen him on countless television shows, movies, and even commercials. Over the past few decades, he has been almost impossible to miss. Robinson has been in some of the biggest comedy films since 2007.

His acting credits include Knocked Up, Pineapple Express, The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard, Zack and Miri Make a Porno, Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian, Hot Tub Time Machine, Sausage Party, and Dolittle. Robinson became a household name playing Darryl Philbin in The Office.

The Laugh Factory Hosts 42nd Annual Free Christmas Dinner And Show Getty Images loading...

This weekend he's performing at Levity Live in West Nyack, New York. He's playing three shows. Robinson has two shows booked on Friday and there are still tickets available. The Saturday show is sold out according to their website.

