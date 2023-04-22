Craft-Your-Own Salad Restaurant Opens in Beacon, NY

Main Street in Beacon just got a whole lot healthier.

If you ever visit Dutchess County, you know there is a plethora of fast-food and chain restaurants to stop by for a bite to eat. There are also some fantastic local businesses to choose from too with fresh ingredients, some coming from right there in the Hudson Valley.

Speaking of which, there's a new "craft-your-own" salad spot that recently opened its doors on Main Street in Beacon. On Saturday, April 8th, 2023 Butterheads Salad Company became the new kid on the Beacon block owned and operated by Hudson Valley native, Sabena Branche.

According to the Butterheads website Branche "decided to follow her aspirations" and leave her career and "long commute" to create Butterheads Salad Company. At Butterheads you'll find find "fresh, made-to-order customizable salad creations" as well as signature salads, warm rice bowls, hand-crafted yogurt parfaits, quinoa bowls, and parfaits.

They even make fresh Pico de Gallo fresh every morning in house!

Personally, for the last few years, my friends and I have always said we'd love a Chopt or a sweetgreens to open in the Hudson Valley. The fact that Butterhead Salad Company is owned and operated by a Hudson Valley local just makes it that much sweeter.

Butterhead Salad Company is open Tuesday through Sunday at 208 Main Street in Beacon, NY. You can check them out online at ButterheadSaladcompany.com or check them out on social media.

Main Street in Beacon is no stranger to delicious foods. There are a ton of dining options from Italian and Mexican cuisines to classic American favorites and there no shortage of sweet treats on the strip as well. Take a look at some Beacon favorites below:

