COVID Vaccine Clinic For Hudson Valley Veterans This Weekend

There have been big moves made when it comes to getting vaccinated in New York State. We've seen a ton of positive momentum here in the Hudson Valley too.

While pop up sites fill up rather quickly, making a COVID-19 vaccine appointment has been a much easier process then it was just a few short weeks ago.

Those now who are 60 and older and those with underlying medical conditions can schedule their vaccine appointment. You can visit the New York State Department of Health website to find the next availability and the closest vaccination location.

Along with getting senior citizens and those with compromised immune systems vaccinate, getting veterans vaccinate is also of high importance.

Dutchess County Government announced that VA Hudson Valley is now able to vaccinate veterans according to a post on social media.

On Twitter Dutchess County Government explained that "veterans who are enrolled in the VA and are 55 of older" can get vaccinated at VA Hudson Valley's walk-in clinic this weekend.

On Saturday, March 13 there will be 3 walk-in vaccination locations for Hudson Valley veterans. To be qualified to get the vaccine, you must be at least 55 years old, a frontline essential worker or diagnosed with an underlying, high-risk medical condition and a veteran who is eligible to receive care at a VA facility.

The 3 locations are as follows:

FDR Montrose Campus, 2094 Albany Post Road, Montrose NY (Building 15, Room 16)

Castle Point Campus, 41 Castle Point Road, Wappingers Falls NY (Multipurpose Room)

Port Jervis Community Clinic, 100 Pike Street Port Jervis NY (Suite 9)

These clinics will be open for walk-in appointments Saturday, March 13th from 8:30am to 3:30pm.

For more information call 845-838-7668.

If you're a veteran and would like to enroll with the VA, call 845-831-2000 ext. 21500 or 203309.

