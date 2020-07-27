COVID-19 Exposure At Hudson Valley Waterfront Bar, Restaurant

A popular waterfront restaurant in the Hudson Valley is currently closed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, the River Station Restaurant in Poughkeepsie announced a member of staff tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, the restaurant located on North Water Street in Poughkeepsie will remain closed until Friday, July 31.

Officials say the worker who tested positive for COVID-19 is a part-time employee who was last in the building on Monday, July 20, for a "couple hours."

"It is important to us to maintain a safe environment both for our guests and our employees. So we have voluntarily decided to close," River Station Restaurant wrote on Facebook. "We are going to take this time to clean and sanitize to maintain a safe environment. We are recommending all of our employees get tested to ensure that this is an isolated incident. We are working in correlation with the Dutchess County Department of Behavioral and Community Health on the proper precautions and protocols to take to ensure that we can once again safely open and serve our community."

When the eatery reopens on Friday, July 31, the business still plans to launch its Lobster Fest Menu.