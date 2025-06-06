Iconic Radio Legend Guest Bartends At Popular Hudson Valley Bar
Bruce Morrow known to many as Cousin Brucie did a surprise guest bartending spot this week at a Hudson Valley area bar.
Cousin Brucie is a legendary American radio personality, best known for his influential role in the golden age of rock 'n' roll radio. Cousin Brucie became a household name in the 1960s on WABC in New York, one of the most powerful AM Top 40 stations in the country. He was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 1988.
Also See: Sign Stolen From Popular Hudson Valley Bar Returned to Establishment
He was known for his high-energy style, engaging personality, and connection with teenage audiences. He famously introduced The Beatles at their Shea Stadium concert in 1965. After leaving WABC, he had stints on WNBC and made various television appearances, including hosting "Go-Go", a dance show, and co-hosting "The Big Show" on ABC.
In 2005, Cousin Brucie joined SiriusXM and hosted shows on 60s on 6, reviving his classic style and connecting with fans old and new. His shows often featured call-ins, interviews with rock legends, and lots of musical nostalgia. In 2020, he returned to WABC, now a talk station, hosting "Cousin Brucie's Saturday Night Rock & Roll Party on weekends, bringing back the feel of old-time radio with his signature style.
Cousin Brucie Tries His Hand at Guest Bartending at Hurley Mountain Inn
Iconic Radio Legend Cousin Brucie stopped by the Hurley Mountain Inn yesterday to try his hand as a guest bartender.His Saturday Night Rock and Roll Party airs live on 77 WABC every Saturday night.
6 Ulster County, NY Businesses You Need To Try
Gallery Credit: Allison Kay
The Most Expensive Listing in Ulster County, NY
Gallery Credit: Sharon R D'Orazio/Christie's