County Executives from Hudson Valley Lend Their Voice in New Book

While the Hudson Valley continues to navigate through the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, County Executives from the region reflected on our darkest days back in 2020.

Dutchess County Government shared that 3 local County Executives shared their thoughts about the COVID-19 pandemic in a newly released book.

Ulster County Executive Patrick Ryan, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro and Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus all took part in each writing a chapter in the book Our Darkest Hours: New York County Leadership and the COVID Pandemic.

The New York State Association of Counties describes the book on their website below stating:

Our Darkest Hours: New York County Leadership & the COVID Pandemic, uses riveting first-person accounts to provide a glimpse into the fear, struggle, triumph, and pain that local leaders faced as they worked to protect their residents from an invisible and insidious enemy.

This Wednesday, September 22nd, the Red Hook Library will be hosting a book signing event at the Red Hook VFW at 30 Elizabeth Street. Ryan, Molinaro and Neuhaus will all be on hand to sign copies of the book.

Our Darkest Hours: New York County Leadership & the COVID Pandemic is currently available for purchase on Amazon and through Archway Publishing. During Wednesday's event, Oblong Books will also have books available for purchase.

No matter where you buy your copy, all proceeds of the book will be donated to Feeding New York State. The New York organization supports ten regional food banks that have been hit the hardest in New York according to the NYSAC website.

For more details and to read an excerpt of the book visit NYSAC.org.

