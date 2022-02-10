There have been so many Hudson Valley festivals that have had to be put on hold for the past couple of years. The Town of Rosendale is Ulster County has some of the best festivals, including the annual Rosendale Street Festival, and I don’t know anybody who doesn’t love the Rosendale International Pickle Festival. Sadly, it’s been quite a while since either one of those festivals have been held, but I just read something that might be promising. Hopefully, anyway.

Every so often, I like to check back on the International Pickle Festival Facebook page just to see if there is anything in the works for this year. Well, there wasn’t an official posting, but the Pickle Festival did reply to some comments that they are hoping to bring the festival back in Mid-October. It wasn’t official and it wasn’t a promise, but it’s something for those of us who are hoping to enjoy the festival once again.

Never been to the Rosendale International Pickle Festival? It’s a pickle lover’s dream come true. People come from all over the country, and some further, just to try out the pickles, the pickle eating contests, the Pickle Triathlon and more. And it’s been going on for well over 20 years. The only thing to ever put the festival on hold has been Covid. And hopefully, we’re on the other side of that.

So, keep your eyes and ears open for more information about this year’s International Pickle Festival in Rosendale, and keep your fingers crossed that we’ll be munching on some crunchy, delicious pickles this Fall in Rosendale.

