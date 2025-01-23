Hudson Valley Man Accused of Torturing Child With Lego Bricks

A Hudson Valley man is accused of using LEGO bricks as a cruel form of punishment against a child.

It can be shocking to learn what some people are capable of. Sometimes, allegations can be so heinous that they make you wonder how anyone could even think of such cruelty, let alone inflict it on someone so small and defenseless.

Details are just coming to light about an alleged incident that occurred last winter involving a 12-year-old child and a popular kids' toy. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office was given a tip in July that claimed a 39-year-old man had filmed a cruel punishment and beating. The accusation was followed up by an investigation that police say uncovered a horrifying story.

According to the Ulster County Sherriff's Office investigation, Shane M. Beitl of Rosendale is accused of striking a 12-year-old several times. In addition to beating the child, Beitl allegedly forced the minor to stand on LEGO bricks as a form of punishment. Police say that the child, who was only wearing socks, was made to walk on the blocks, which can be extremely painful.

Beitl is also accused of filming the punishment on his cell phone. It's unclear if the police investigation was able to uncover the footage or whether it will be used against the Rosendale man in court. Earlier this month, police arrested Beitl and charged him with Endangering the Welfare of a Child, which is a misdemeanor.

The Rosendale man was released and ordered to return to the Town of Rosendale Justice Court on Tuesday evening.

