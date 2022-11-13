Best Deal: Cottage for Sale in Ulster County

When I first wrote about this tiny cabin in the woods this past July I figured by August it would be snapped up and off the market. Obviously, I was wrong and now the price has been dropped by thousands of dollars. Now being offered for less than $125,000 this 500-square-foot cabin sitting on just under an acre on the Ridge in Esopus, New York is what I am now calling a steal.

When I first saw it on the market I thought if you are someone who always wanted to buy a fixer-upper this place is perfect. Not too big, not too small, and tucked away but not so far off the beaten path you feel like it was abandoned. I am not handy but someone who is could have this place turned around by next Spring.

Tiny Fixer-Upper Cottage for Sale in the Hudson Valley

I ask you where in the Hudson Valley just minutes from the Hudson River, Kingston, New Paltz and Poughkeepsie are you going to find a secluded cottage with this much charm for under $200,000 much less under $150,000? The answer is nowhere.

I already have a fixer-upper in Esopus that I call home. I don't think I could take on another but it is tempting to think about. And if you know someone looking for that quiet camp in the country make sure you mention 58 Cottage Court because this just might be the real estate steal of a lifetime.

Its a Steal this Rustic Cabin For Sale In the Hudson Valley This 1920s cabin on the Ridge in Esopus could be considered one of the Hudson Valley old-school tiny homes. Nestled into the woods near popular walking trails and historic nature hot spots this could make the perfect weekend rustic getaway. Bring some tools and your imagination this place is ready to come back to life.

