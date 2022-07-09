Correction Officers Being Cast for Project Filming at Downstate

Another day, another casting call in the Hudson Valley. There's a reason why they call us Hollywood on The Hudson, right?

If you're looking for your first or next big break why not answer one of the many casting calls that are announced daily here in the Hudson Valley? Hudson Valley Film Commission sent out an email this week looking for specific background actors.

Here's a breakdown of the roles they are looking to film:

• Corrections officers

• Prisoners

• Theater actors

• Church ladies

• Diner patrons

Hudson Valley Film Commission explains that the production is encouraging current and former correction officers to apply. If you're applying to portray a prisoner, you must have some knowledge of being an inmate.

The project will be filmed at Downstate Correctional Facility, as well as in Warwick, Fishkill, and Beacon from July 13th until August 1st. If you remember, in November of 2021, news broke that the prison located in Fishkill was closing its doors for good. The decommissioned prison is now being used for movie and television purposes.

If you're interested in auditioning email the following information to Rita at powers791@gmail.com . First and last name, email address, phone number, Union Statius ((SAG-AFTRA or NON-UNION), and availability.

Payment is broken down as follows, according to Hudson Valley Film Commission:

SAG AFTRA rate is $189/8 hrs Non-union rate is $189/8 hrs Overtime after 8 hours.

