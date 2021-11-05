Much Loved Hudson Valley Gift Shop Lost to an Early Morning Fire

I am sad to share that a store so many people considered their place to shop for gifts has been destroyed by fire. In the early morning hours of November 4th, the Corner Candle Store at 1 Depot Street in Washingtonville caught fire and appears to have been destroyed. I enjoyed shopping there whenever I was in Orange County. It is such a tragedy and a huge loss right before the holiday season. The Corner Candle Store in Washingtonville was always a great place to shop for gifts all year round.

Washingtonville Fire Dept via Facebook 11-4-21

The Washingtonville Fire department posted the information on the Facebook page which I saw while I was working online last night. There aren't many details but it looks like from the pictures the fire was devastating.

Washingtonville Fire Dept via Facebook 11-4-21

I looked on the Corner Candle Store's social media for an update but nothing was posted. However, the Washingtonville Community News on Facebook has posted a throwback picture of the Corner Candle Store Building and many in the community are posting their memories and condolences. Most people posted to social media how much they love shopping at the store whose motto on their website is "More than a candle store, gifts for living and giving".

I couldn't find any information about the fire or how it started. However, the Washingtonville Fire Department did report that while they were in the process of working the Corner Candle Store Fire they received a second fire call in the Village but they did not state that the fires were connected in any way, just simply that they were out battling back to back fires on the morning of November 4th with the first call coming in at around 5 AM.

This feels like a good time to remind everyone that our local Hudson Valley fire departments and emergency services are there when we need them the most. Keep them in mind this year when you are looking to donate for the holidays. They count on our support.

