Earlier today, Corey's Pickles shared the big news with their Facebook fans that they will now be available in a new location. It will be easier than ever to get one of the Hudson Valley's favorite pickle brands in Kingston. Corey's Pickles is a family-owned small business located at 6 Union Street in Montgomery, NY. Started in 2016 the purpose was to make it easier to find a cold, crunchy delicious pickle in the Hudson Valley.

As of today, you can now find Corey's Pickles at Shoprite in Kingston. Many have followed Corey's to farm markets, travel to Corey's store in Montgomery, New York, or even tracked them down at fairs and festivals. According to the official Corey's Pickles website, they are available at 43 locations 12 of which are ShopRites.

Now all you need to do is head to the produce aisle at ShopRite in Kingston their newest location.

Local grocery stores are doing more and more to help not just local businesses like Corey's by having them available in the stores but they are also helping the local consumer. Being able to pick up local favorites like Corey's Pickles when you are running your regular shopping trip means you have more access to your local favorites without making an extra trip.

It is not just Corey's pickle you are going to be able to find. You will also be able to pick up Corey's Sauerkraut which I will tell you is amazing on a hot dog with some spicy brown mustard. If you don't live near Kingston or Montgomery and you are hoping to pick up some Corey's products be sure to check your local ShopRite produce aisle and if you aren't having any luck check their, store locator.

Corey's Pickles in Montgomery New York home of the Pickle Bouquet

