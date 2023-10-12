Poughkeepsie Store Sells $12 Pineapple and It’s Totally Worth It!

During a recent trip to the grocery store in Poughkeepsie, I splurged on an exotic pineapple. And I would totally do it again.

A few years ago I heard about a new breed of pink pineapples that were being sold for $50 each. The pineapple was supposed to be the most delicious fruit ever grown and was highly sought after for its sweet and tropical taste.

Imagine my surprise when I was walking through ShopRite in Poughkeepsie and saw a fancy box containing one of these rare pineapples sitting in the produce section. Over the years since it was introduced, this new breed of pineapple has apparently gone down in cost and was being offered for $12.

Not one to usually make spontaneous purchases at the grocery store, I was surprised to find myself plucking it off the shelf. Pineapples usually cost a couple of dollars, so spending $12 on one seemed a bit insane, but if it tasted as good as I'd heard it did I just had to give it a try.

The Pinkglow Pineapple comes in its own cardboard box that describes it as the "Jewel of the Jungle." Grown in Costa Rica, the fruit is distributed by Del Monte. The box describes just how special this pink pineapple is.

This elegantly packaged treat is perfect for transforming that pina colada into a pink-a colada, a centerpiece at your next party, or a gift to the person who will now truly have everything.

After opening the box I immediately noticed that the Pinkglow Pineapple came without a top. It's unclear if this is to make it easier to transport or a way to thwart bootleggers from cutting the top off to grow their own fancy pineapple. Aside from the missing leaves, the pineapple looked just like any other pineapple from the outside.

As I cut through the $12 piece of fruit, I immediately noticed that this was no ordinary pineapple. While regular pineapples can be tough to chop through, this one was soft and juicy. The fruit inside was a pale pink color that looked more like a canned ham than a normal yellow pineapple.

Anxious to try this rare fruit, I sliced it into quarters, removed the skin and chopped it into bite-sized pieces. During the process, I realized that the core was almost non-existent. Usually, I need to slice away the woody, bitter middle of the pineapple. While there was a bit of core on the top and the bottom of the Pinkglow, the middle was almost entirely edible.

While the color and texture of the pink pineapple are unexpected, the taste is even more surprising.

There's no mistaking that you're eating a pineapple, but the taste is very different than what you may be used to. First of all, there's no tingling on your tongue. The Pinkglow really dials down the acidity and amps up the sweetness. There are also hints of passionfruit and even coconut. My wife literally closed her eyes while tasting the pink pineapple so she could picture herself on a tropical island. It's like a vacation for your mouth.

If I were rich, I would probably never eat a normal pineapple ever again. I'm actually kind of angry that I've eaten the Pinkglow pineapple because it's now ruined my love of regular pineapples. Every time I eat one, I'll know that it's not as good as the $12 one that comes in the box.

I will most definitely get a Pinkglow pineapple again. Considering that it costs the same amount as a cake, I can see myself choosing this as a special treat instead. Yeah, it's that good.

