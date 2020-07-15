Corey Ingram Appreciation Picnic at VFW Post 170

Save Saturday, Aug.15, from 1PM - 6:30PM, and head to the VFW Post 170 Pavilion in Poughkeepsie for a special, socially distanced Appreciation Picnic sponsored by the Corey Ingram Memorial Scholarship Fund. All are welcome, and the event is free. Plus it's for a great cause.

In August of 2017, 28 year old U.S. Navy technician Corey Ingram was killed after the ship in which he was traveling, the USS John McCain, collided with a 600-pound tanker off the coast of Malaysia. Corey was a City of Poughkeepsie resident who was dedicated to his family, his community, and his country. A scholarship fund was started in Corey's name to honor him and help keep his memory alive. The scholarship is awarded to Poughkeepsie High School Seniors.

The Corey Ingram Memorial Scholarship Fund Picnic will offer food, raffles, gift baskets and a day full of social distanced fun for a good cause. For more information, visit the VFW Post 170 facebook page.

