Actor, ‘Lifetime Learner’ Stole From Upstate New York Diner, Cops

An actor who admits he's been fired from every acting job is accused of stealing from a diner in the Hudson Valley.

The Ulster Police Department recently announced the arrest of two men accused of stealing cooking oil from a diner in Ulster County.

Cooking Oil Stolen From Michael's Diner In Kingston, New York

Google Google loading...

The stolen cooking oil was estimated to exceed $1,000, police say. It was found in a storage container owned by Buffalo Biodiesel.

Cooking oil is considered very valuable because the demand for grease has increased on the black market as the United States searches for more renewable fuel.

Men From Liberty, Jeffersonville Arrested In Ulster County

Oscar Guardado, 30, of Liberty, New York and 39-year-old Forbes W. March of Jeffersonville, New York were both arrested.

Both were charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree, a felony. Both were released to appear in the Town of Ulster Court at a later date to answer the charges.

Former Actor Who Owns Upstate New York Business Arrested

LinkedIn LinkedIn loading...

Forbes March is a former actor who now owns New York Firewood in Jeffersonville, New York, according to his Linkedin.

"I used to be an actor. I was hired and fired from every soap in New York City," March says in a video about his business. "The role that had the most success was a character on 'One Life to Live' named Nash."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

New York Firewood delivers to Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Westchester, Bronx, Queens, Richmond and Nassau counties according to the company's website.

LinkedIn/Google LinkedIn/Google loading...

March calls himself an "entrepreneur," and "lifetime learner" on Linkedin.

25 Restaurants 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' Should Visit In Upstate New York We've been taking trips to Flavortown with " Diners, Drive Ins and Dives " since November of 2006. Wouldn't it be nice if Guy Fieri made more tips to Upstate New York?

Guy has traveled to over 37 restaurants in New York State alone. We asked "If Food Network’s “Diners,Drive Ins & Dives” could visit the Mohawk Valley and Central New York, where should they go?" on social media. The responses were well into the hundreds. What we wanted to do was take the Top 25 suggestions. Here's that list for you to enjoy:

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.