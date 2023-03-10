Popular Radio DJ Returns to Hudson Valley Airwaves

Radio listeners will once again be able to hear one of their favorite morning personalities on the Hudson Valley airwaves.

Morning commuters who have been missing one of their favorite DJs will be happy to learn that they will be returning to the radio on Monday, March 13.

Robyn Taylor has been absent from the Boris and Robyn Show on 101.5 WPDH since the beginning of November. The long-time radio personality shared with listeners that she had been dealing with some major health issues that prevented her from being able to be on the show.

At the beginning of the year, Robyn called into the show to explain her absence and share details about the scary medical issue that landed her in emergency care.

Luckily, Robyn is now on the mend and will be permanently returning to her role as cohost on The Boris and Robyn Show this Monday morning. During her recovery, Robyn visited the studio for a few hours of live radio and said she was overjoyed to be back on the airwaves.

In Robyn's absence, newsman Bobby Welber has been sitting in the cohost chair and the Boris and Robyn Show's producer, Dan, has been lending a hand with Rock News. Starting on Monday, Robyn will be back to presenting her daily Rock News, sharing her Stoner Report and adding her unique perspective to the daily conversation.

You can listen to the Boris and Robyn Show on 101.5 WPDH or the WPDH app on weekday mornings from 6am to 10am and a special "Best Of" edition on Saturday mornings.

