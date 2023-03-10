Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Hudson Valley, Timing Of Snow

Many parts of the Hudson Valley are under a Winter Weather Advisory. Here's when it should start snowing and how much we will get.

Ready for snow? Weather experts say to be ready for snow to fall Friday night into Saturday.

Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Orange, Dutchess, Ulster, Putnam, Sullivan, Rockland, Westchester Counties

Timing Of Snow In Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley Weather believes the storm will start from west to east between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday. The storm will stop between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday.

Hudson Valley Weather is predicting 3 to 6 inches of snow for most of the Hudson Valley. The upper parts of the region are forecast for 1 to 4 inches of snow.

"Highest probability of heavy snowfall amounts are west of the river, and higher terrain facing east or south, such has Hudson Highlands and Eastern Cats. Lowest amounts southern most Westchester and Rockland Counties, areas along and east of the river, these areas may see more in the 1”-3” range," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on Facebook Friday morning.

Hudson Valley Weather did say this storm is "Boom or Bust."

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Meaning, most of the Hudson Valley could see snow on the higher end of the predictions or very little.

