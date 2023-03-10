3 Kids Arrested After ‘Toxic Fumes’ Fill Upstate New York School

Three children were arrested after "toxic fumes" from a middle school bathroom filled the school in the upper Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday, the Greene County Sheriff's Office, the Village of Catskill Police Department and the Catskill Fire Department responded to Catskill Middle School.

Smoke In Bathroom At Catskill Middle School

First responders were told there was odd smoke coming from one of the middle school's bathrooms.

A police investigation determined some students placed lithium from common household batteries into a middle school toilet and flushed.

"Toxic Fumes" Reported At Catskill Middle School

This caused a "chemical reaction" which damaged the toilet and released "toxic fumes," according to the Greene County Sheriff's Office.

Toxic fumes quickly filled the Catskill Middle School.

Three students were arrested.

3 Catskill Middle School Students Arrested

A 13-year-old and a pair of 12-year-olds were all charged with second-degree arson, third-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree conspiracy, second-degree reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of noxious material.

After being processed all were released to the custody of their parents.

The investigation is undergoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Greene County Sheriff's Office at 518-943-3300 or the Village of Catskill Police Department at 518-943-2244.

