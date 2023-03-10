Do you want daytime concerts? Jamie Lee Curtis, the revered Hollywood icon and scream queen of the Halloween franchise, recently called for matinee rock shows so she can see Coldplay at 1PM.

That's because Curtis goes to bed early, around 7PM, as she told the Today show in a segment that aired earlier this week. With that schedule, she's unable to catch nighttime music gigs that often would be just getting started as she's going to sleep.

"Why are there no matinees?” Curtis asked Today's Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, per Stereogum.

"I love the morning," the actress said, so she's "challenging musicians to do concerts during the day."

"For instance, I love Coldplay," Curtis continued. "I would love to go see Coldplay."

The problem is, "I'm not gonna go see Coldplay if they start their show at nine o'clock and there's an opening act," she added. "I want to hear Coldplay at 1PM. I think if we filled a stadium with people who want to see matinee of Coldplay, I think we would start a trend."

Should There Be Daytime Rock Shows?

Do you agree with Curtis about matinee shows? Do you think there should be daytime rock and metal concerts? Curtis may be forgetting about midday music festivals. Not to mention the fact that many people work during the day and bands don't only play on weekends.

Still, we get what she's saying about matinees. If a performance in a theater or a showing of a movie can take place during the daytime, why couldn't a regular rock gig start in the afternoon too?

Jamie Lee Curtis Calls for Matinee Rock Shows on Today - March 7, 2023