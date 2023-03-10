Did You Know You Can Legally Break a Lease in NY If You’re Older?

If you want to get out of your lease, depending on your age you may be able to do it without paying any penalty.

The State of New York has included some special rights for people over a certain age. You may not be aware of it, but those rights could protect you from rent increases and allow you to move out even if your lease isn't up yet.

According to New York State Law, tenants over the age of 62 are protected from being taken advantage of by landlords. One of the little-known perks of being a senior citizen includes being able to break your lease.

Many Hudson Valley seniors are living on their own in rental apartments, condos or homes. However, they may suddenly decide to move in with a family member, switch over to a senior citizen housing complex or have to, unfortunately, transfer to a health care facility.

New York State Law allows tenants over 62 to terminate their lease with just 30 days written notice. According to New York's Special Rights of Senior Citizens, a senior citizen that must move into a senior citizen housing complex, live with a caregiver or enter a health care facility just needs to supply documentation of admission or pending admission and their lease will be terminated without penalty.

This is just one of the many perks that senior citizen tenants can take advantage of. There is also protection from rent increases in some circumstances and the inability of a landlord to evict senior citizens for many reasons. Tenants over 62 can learn more about their special rights in this document supplied by the State of New York.

