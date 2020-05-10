A lot of businesses are very serious when it comes to customers wearing face masks. Not everyone takes the advice. One Brooklyn, Connecticut man learned the hard way last week, though that was only the begging of his problems.

Spectrum reports that the 37 year-old went into the McDonald's Thursday, but was asked to leave for not wearing a mask. Perhaps fearing he wouldn't be able to get his Big Mac on that day, the suspect threw a rock threw the restaurant's window, according to a police report.

Now, comes the very strange part. The Hartford Courant reports that the suspect then went to nearby Walmart and stole several pairs of ladies underwear. It is uncertain why the man allegedly did this. Was he going to wear them over his head as some sort of makeshift mask?

Officials say the man was going to run but saw that police had brought a canine unit along. Police say the McDonald's craving underwear thief surrendered. Police say he's been charged with criminal mischief and breach of peace.

