Conan O’Brien Visits Marist College in Hilarious Throwback Video

When Team Coco visits Marist College you should expect the unexpected.

The first day of school can be nerve-wracking, especially if you're a freshman moving away from home and into a dorm to live with complete strangers. For some Marist College first-year students, the experience was made a bit more manageable thanks to Conan O'Brien.

A hilarious video has resurfaced of the late-night host's visit to Poughkeepsie during a 1996 episode of Late Night with Conan O'Brien. Just three years into the groundbreaking show's tenure, the team decided to take a journey to the Hudson Valley and spend time helping Marist freshmen acclimate to college life.

The segment was primarily filmed in Leo Hall and follows O'Brien and his sidekick, Andy Richter, as they bust into dorm rooms and present the new students with gifts and advice on college life.

O'Brien brings a couple of female students some garden hoses, cans of geflite fish, a pet snake and a movie theater popcorn cart; you know, all of the staples a college student needs. The host also winds up befriending a shy-looking freshman, giving him tips on how to exact revenge in the showers with a bottle of shaving cream.

The segment has rarely been seen because it aired before the days of YouTube and internet video. Luckily, it's been preserved as a time capsule of a simpler time when Marist College was just a tiny little school in the Hudson Valley.

O'Brien and Richter even spend time at Marist's former library which was a sad collection of outdated books stacked on rickety old shelves. That building is now long gone, as well as many of the other sights on campus that were captured in this long-lost segment.

As a 1994 graduate I missed out on O'Brien's visit by a couple of years, but the video brings back some great memories of my own freshman year in Leo Hall. If only I had been gifted with a giant paper mache Conan head to dance around in, my college experience could have turned out much differently.

Here's the full video of Late Night With Conan O'Brien's visit to Marist College.

