Company With Many Hudson Valley Locations Hopes to Hire 5,000

A company with many locations in the Hudson Valley seeks to fill 5,000 permanent positions.

In an effort to help local communities officials from Stop & Shop say the supermarket company is looking to fill more than 5,000 positions across its stores, home delivery and distribution centers. Applicants interested can apply online at https://stopandshop.com/our-careers/ for immediate consideration.

The available positions across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island are permanent and include store roles in bakery, deli, grocery, seafood, produce, front end, night crew and online pickup. Stop & Shop is also hiring home delivery drivers and shoppers, as well as selectors at its distribution centers.

These 5,000 new positions are in addition to the 5,000 Stop & Shop sought to fill at the start of the pandemic in March. In total, Stop & Shop has invested more than $121 million in its people throughout the pandemic in extended healthcare and leave benefits, which included offering paid time off for any associate who must quarantine, as well as access to PPE and other measures to help keep them safe. g.

“As we continue to expand our e-commerce capacity, and work to deliver a great in-store experience, we’re looking for more team members who want to join our business,” Stop & Shop Senior Vice President of Human Resources Maria Silvestri said. “We’re happy to be able to offer professional opportunities with stability for the many whose jobs may have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”