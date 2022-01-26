Comedian Robert Kelly In Poughkeepsie This Weekend

Comedian Robert Kelly will be performing three shows this weekend in Poughkeepsie.

Stand-Up comedian, actor, and podcast host Robert Kelly has been active on the scene since the 1990s, and is known for his appearances over the years on The Opie and Anthony Show, Last Call with Carson Daley, Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn, and Premium Blend on Comedy Central.

Here's What Robert Kelly's Been Up To

Kelly toured with Dane Cook, Gary Gulman, and Jay Davis on the 2005 Tourgasm Tour which was filmed for an HBO documentary television series that aired in 2006. Kelly joined Colin Quinn in 2005 and 2006, performing stand-up for American troops in Baghdad. Kelly was part of the New Jersey Bamboozle Festival in 2007 as part of the Pass the Mic Comedy Tour. He appeared in the 2008 comedy Ghost Town and also did voice work for the Grand Theft Auto game series. He starred as Louis CK's brother in the FX series Louie from 2010 to 2015, a performance that Kelly himself has stated as among the best of his acting career. Kelly is a regular at the Comedy Cellar, where he started his weekly podcast, You Know What Dude! back in 2010. He released the hour-long special Live at the Village Underground, directed by Bobcat Goldthwait, which premiered on Comedy Central in 2015. He also appeared in Denis Leary's Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll FX series.

Where Can You See Robert Kelly's Comedy Show?

Robert Kelly performs three shows this weekend at Laugh It Up Comedy Club located on Rt 9 at Hyatt Place Poughkeepsie. The schedule is Friday, Jan. 28 at 7 pm and Saturday, Jan. 29 at 7 pm and 9:30 pm. Get tickets and info at the official Laugh It Up Comedy Club website here.

