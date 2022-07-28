Comedian Rich Vos in Poughkeepsie This Weekend

Rich Vos will perform two shows this weekend at Laugh It Up Comedy Club.

Rich Vos started his stand-up career in 1994, choosing to pursue it full time as he "failed at everything else". He developed his act in local clubs and in 1995, became the first white comic to perform a set on HBO's Def Comedy Jam. He also hosted at the Woodstock '99 festival, calling it the highlight of his career.

Vos released his first comedy album I'm Killing Here in 2001. In 2003, Vos finished third on on season one of NBC's Last Comic Standing. The dvd Vos was released in 2004, which was a 55 minute set performance at the Stress Factory in New Jersey. He went on to produce a couple of of specials for Comedy Central Presents and was a frequent guest on Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn from 2002 to 2004. He was also a frequent guest on the Opie and Anthony Show. Since 2011, he is co-host of the podcast My Wife Hates Me with his wife, comedian Bonnie McFarlane.

http://

I saw Rich Vos five years ago at Laugh It Up and he was great!

attachment-Tigman Vos Facebook loading...

Get our free mobile app

Controversy

In 2022, Rich Vos stirred up some controversy while performing at a comedy club in Winnipeg where he made reportedly made inappropriate comments about members of the audience based on their Indigenous ethnicity. Many audience members walked out of the show. He also was said to have used the word "gay" in a derogatory sense during the set.

How Do We Get Rich Vos Tickets?

Tickets for Rich Vos this Friday, July 29 at 8pm and Saturday, July 30 at 9pm are on sale $20 and on sale now through the Laugh It Up official website. Get tickets and info here. Laugh It Up Comedy Club is located inside Mahoney's Irish Pub and Steakhouse at 35 Main St. in Poughkeepsie, NY.