If given a choice which lid do you prefer?

Starting a day with a cup of hot coffee is a must for many of us and if you go to a store where you make your own, sometimes fellow coffee drinkers spark up an interesting conversation.

Just the other day while I was getting a cup at Stewart's in Poughkeepsie, there was a guy who was just finishing up making his cup and after he stirred it up and went to put the lid on top of the cup, he looked at the choices of lids and said out loud, "What kind of person still uses these lids?" He pointed to this lid.....

CJ CJ loading...

Who Still Chooses These Lids?

As the guy started to put his "no tear needed" top on his cup I thought about how much I HATE those tops. They are the worst!!! I don't know if it's because I can never get the rip/tear hole part right and if I do, I can never get the flap part to stay where it is supposed to. If I don't get it right it always hits me in the nose every time I take a sip. If it's not that it's every time I use one I always seem to spill coffee all over myself and my car.

CJ CJ loading...

Pre-Hole Coffee Lids are the Only Way to Drink

There have been many times that I've gone into a store, made a cup of coffee, and when it came time to put the lid on...if the store didn't have the pre-hole lid, I'd throw the coffee away and grab an energy drink...LOL! That's how much I can't stand them!!...LOL!

In a world of "cancel culture," I would like to officially announce that tear/rip flat coffee lids need to be CANCELED! Would anyone care to join me in the cause? Does anyone choose the tear/rip lids over the pre-hole? Call or text us through the Wolf Country app.

5 Places to Grab a Great Cup of Coffee in Dutchess County Where to Get a Great Cup of Joe in Dutchess County