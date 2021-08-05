Classic Motorcycle Allegedly Stolen from Rhinebeck Aerodrome

The Dutchess County Sheriffs Office is asking for the publics help in locating a classic motorcycle that has gone missing.

According to a social media post, a 1935 Indian motorcycle was stolen from the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome in the town of Rhinebeck. The post explains:

On 08/04/2021 at approximately 9 pm the Sheriff’s Office responded to the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome in the Town of Rhinebeck for a report of an overnight burglary, and upon arrival it was confirmed that a white in color 1935 Indian motorcycle was stolen. This criminal investigation is ongoing and further information may be released at a later time.

While the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome is known for preserving and restoring aircrafts of the "Pioneer, World War I and Golden Ages of Aviation" and their weekend air shows, they also home to a museum with a collection of "almost 80 historic aircraft and over 30 classic automobiles." Including the 1935 Indian motorcycle that was stolen from the organization this week.

The Dutchess County Sheriffs Office is urging anyone with information about the stolen bike to contact the Dutchess County Sheriff Office Detective Bureau at 845-486-3820. They are also taking information provided through the Sheriff's Office tip-line which can be contacted at 845-605-2583. You can also email the Detective Bureau at DCSOtips@gmail.com. Information from both sources will be kept confidential.

The Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome is a "501c3 non-profit museum chartered by the State of New York," according to their Facebook page. Their museum is opened May 1st through October 30th, and airshows run from the middle of June until the end of October.

Nearly 40 Children Have Gone Missing From the Hudson Valley

These 40 Flashback Images of the Galleria Will Make You Totally Nostalgic The Poughkeepsie Galleria has gone through some major changes in the past 34 years. Scroll down for a trip down memory lane. How many of these stores do you remember shopping at?

Nearly 30 New York Sex Offenders Recently Moved in Hudson Valley New York officials are alerting the public about 30 New York sex offenders who recently moved in the Hudson Valley.