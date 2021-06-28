Head to City Winery Hudson Valley for a Fantastic Fourth of July

July 4 is right around the corner, and this year we’ve got a lot to celebrate. We made it through a global pandemic and over a year of strict rules and regulations. The upcoming holiday is a perfect time to sit back, relax with friends and family to catch up, and enjoy some great food and music. But who wants to worry about grilling, cleaning and entertaining? Not me.

The way to get the best of both worlds is to head to City Winery Hudson Valley in Montgomery. Great food, great friends, gorgeous grounds to wander and relax, and live music. Let City Winery do all the cooking, while you sit back and enjoy a live show with friends and family. And City Winery has some great live music planned for the July 4 weekend.

On Saturday, July 3, Strawberry Fields will hit the stage at 2PM. If you love The Beatles, you won’t want to miss Strawberry Fields, an amazing Beatles Tribute complete with costumes. It’s a nice early show that the whole family will enjoy. On Sunday, July 4, celebrate with the Amy Helm Band at 2PM. Amy Helm, a Woodstock native who is also the daughter and bandmate of the late Levon Helm, is a favorite in the Hudson Valley and beyond. Enjoy live tunes while celebrating the 4th at City Winery in Montgomery. Doors open for both shows at 12:30PM.

Of course you’re going to be hungry, and City Winery Hudson Valley has you covered. The menu is impressive and extensive. From salads to sandwiches, flatbreads, charcuterie platters, burgers, and short ribs just to name a few of the items. Just looking at the menu is making my mouth water.

If it’s the perfect 4th of July you’re looking for, all you have to do is head to City Winery Hudson Valley in Montgomery. Beautiful grounds with Hudson Valley views, live afternoon music, a superb dinner, and back home in plenty of time to get a good night’s sleep. What could be more perfect than that? Check out all of the great events happening this summer at City Winery Hudson Valley on their website.