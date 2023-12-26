Zebra Ready to Rock City Winery Hudson Valley

80's rockers return to Hudson Valley with a show Friday in Montgomery, NY.

Zebra is a band I've loved since childhood. Being a child of the 80s, my first introduction to the band, "Bears" appeared on Zebra's second studio album No Tellin' Lies. I first heard the song after purchasing a hard rock/heavy metal compilation cassette at a flea market when I was like 8 years old and I became a fan of the band from that day forward.

Zebra was founded in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1975 by Randy Jackson along with bassist/keyboardist Felix Hanemann and drummer Guy Gelso. The band moved to Long Island, New York in 1977 and were big on the Long Island club circuit throughout the '80s along with bands like Twisted Sister and Rat Race Choir, often playing shows all around New York.

The band signed to Atlantic Records in 1982 and their debut album Zebra would go gold becoming the fastest-selling debut in Atlantic Records history. The band toured as openers for bands like Aerosmith, ZZ Top, Journey, Cheap Trick, Loverboy, Sammy Hagar, and Reo Speedwagon. Randy Jackson and Zebra are members of the Long Island Hall of Fame.

Zebra Making Hudson Valley Return With Debut at City Winery

Zebra will perform at City Winery Hudson Valley for the first time ever Friday, Dec. 29 at 8pm. The show is presented by WPDH and Loaded Concerts. The band is set to perform all the Zebra classics! Zebra truly are some of the greatest guys, and a power trio that I rank up there with all the other great hard rock power trios like Rush, Triumph, and King's X. If you can get out to Montgomery, NY this Friday night, go see Zebra. The band never disappoints. Be sure to stop by the merch table and grab a t-shirt from my friend and merch girl Debbie DelGuidice. For more on Zebra, check out their official website here. Tickets are selling fast, so grab em here before they're gone!

Check Out Some Classic Zebra Music Videos

By far Zebra's most popular song, "Tell Me What You Want" off of the band's self-titled debut album still gets requested at WPDH very often.

"Who's Behind the Door" is another popular favorite, and one of the band's biggest songs off of the debut album.



