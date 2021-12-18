City of Poughkeepsie, NY Says Please Do This Online Going Forward

Stuck inside and trying to get ahold of some information from the City of Poughkeepsie? Figure you can do it online? Well, yes, you probably can.

Over the last few months, the City of Poughkeepsie has made changes to its website, thus offering 'better user experiences.' What can you do now online, as opposed to heading down to the City Hall? You can fill all of your Freedom of Information Act form requests for information from the City of Poughkeepsie. Yes, you can also put in these requests via the online portal, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

According to a recent email from the City of Poughkeepsie, people can access the following online:

latest news, events, meetings, agendas and much more.

You can make requests for public records for the City of Poughkeepsie or for the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department by using the website. You will need to create a log-in, but you can track the information request, and if it is denied, you can also file an appeal, through that gateway.

Want to fill out the forms the old-fashioned way, in-person? You can still do that as well. You will need to do that in person at the Poughkeepsie City Hall.

If you are looking for more ways to get information from the City of Poughkeepsie and the American Rescue Plan Act and how the City of Poughkeepsie is spending the $20.8 million that it has received.

