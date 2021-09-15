How You Can Easily Get a Copy of Your NYS Birth Certificate

Photo by Marcel Fagin on Unsplash

Have you ever found yourself without a copy of your birth certificate? Are you trying to get a Passport? Proof that you are you? There are many reasons that you might need to be able to show info that you were born, that you exist. So, how do you go about getting another (duplicate) copy?

If you were born outside of New York City and know where you were born, you can go (in-person) to the Town Hall of where you were born, and submit your request there.

If you want the convenience of ordering your birth certificate online, you can do that with the New York State Vital Check, which is a company that NYS works with to get you your document.

Yes, because this is New York State you will need to pay for it.

So what do you need to prove that you are who you say you are and entitled to a copy of your birth certificate? And, who can get it?

You will need to supply some identification? What do you need?

  • Drivers license or state issued non-driver ID
  • Passport
  • Military ID

Who can get a copy?

  • The person who is actually listed on the birth certificate
  • The parent of the child, provided that their name is also on the birth certificate
  • A spouse of the 'child' on the birth certificate or the 'child's' offspring, but they will need a court order from New York State.

How much will you have to pay?

  • If you order it online, which according to the NYS Vital Records website, is the way that they prefer you to do it.  $45 for the certified copy and $8 for the processing fee.
  •  If you want to mail the paperwork in, with the proof documents, its $45.

Have you ever tried to get a copy of your birth certificate? Was the process pretty straight forward? Or did you feel like you were jumping through hoops to get something that already belonged to you?

