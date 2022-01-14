City of Poughkeepsie, NY Has Urgent Need For These Four Jobs Now

It is safe to say that, as of this moment, there are a few thousand job openings within a one hour drive of where you are right this minute. Are all of the jobs worth applying for? Will any of these jobs pay you what you deserve or what you need to make to keep a roof over your head?

Here are a few jobs that are currently available in the City of Poughkeepsie, New York:

Laborer Position, Opening in the City of Poughkeepsie

While tasks would be determined by what actually needs to be done on a day-by-day basis, but not limited to cleaning, snow removal, yard work and other tasks.

Motor Equipment Operator/Sanitation Worker I, City of Poughkeepsie

This position involves routine manual duties in connection with the operation of motor equipment of up to moderate complexity. Routine physical work in connection with collection and disposal of refuse. Specific directions received from a superior. Employee is responsible for the safe and economical operation of their equipment and assigned tasks. Candidates are subject to pre-employment physical/drug testing.

Public Information Officer - Spanish Speaking, Poughkeepsie, NY

This is a shared position with the City of Poughkeepsie and the Poughkeepsie School District. This position involves technical and other duties relating to public information activities. The duties include the preparation of newsletters, publications and news releases. The work requires creativity, the production of graphic materials, and a flair for writing.

Sanitation Worker, City of Poughkeepsie, NY

This is routine manual work requiring no previous training or experience but requiring physical endurance and a willingness to perform menial tasks.

If you are interested in any one of the above jobs, you have until January 21, 2022 to apply for them. To apply for them, you can send your application to or submit a resume to Email: humanresources@cityofpoughkeepsie.com

