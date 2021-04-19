City of Poughkeepsie Needs Lifeguards & Pool Workers to Open

Summer days by the pool? Knowing that your job makes it easier and safer for others to have a good time? Yep, you are a special individual and your talents are needed.

The City of Poughkeepsie anticipates opening their pools for the summer, but in order to do that, they need to hire a bunch of people. While they have not 100% decided that they will be able to open, part of the "getting ready process'' is having the staff on hand, and trained in COVID-19 requirements.

In addition to looking for qualified and certified lifeguards, they are also seeking pool attendants who would be in charge of both cleaning and maintaining the pools. Pool managers could also find themselves a job here for the summer, as those positions are open as well, but this position also requires that you are lifeguard trained.

Here is the list of all of the positions that the City of Poughkeepsie is currently hiring for:

Temporary Laborer

Pool Manager

Pool Attendant

Lifeguard

Do you know how to swim? In years past, the City of Poughkeepsie has offered free swimming lessons to kids and only charged a small fee for non-City of Poughkeepsie residents to attend the lessons as well. Will they be offering this service for 2021? Only time will tell. Here is the info on previous years' swim lessons, click here.

