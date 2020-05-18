City of Poughkeepsie Gets $490K in Federal Money to Aid COVID-19

The City of Poughkeepsie Mayor, Rob Rolison has announced that the city has received $490,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding for COVID-19 recovery efforts.

The money comes from the Federal CARES Act and has been allocated to the city by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Grants awarded from this program are aimed at low-to-moderate income residents of the City of Poughkeepsie.

They are intended to keep businesses open with an emphasis on those involved in a range of activities to prevent and respond to the spread of infectious diseases such as coronavirus.

Mayor Rob Rolison said:

We greatly appreciate this aid. The city administration has identified significant budget challenges as a result of the coronavirus crisis, and we know businesses and nonprofits have suffered severe losses during this time as well and will need assistance.

For more information regarding funding opportunities, please contact Jaclyn Greenwald, the city’s Director of Social Development, at (845) 451-4046, email JGreenwald@CityOfPoughkeepsie.com

