City of Beacon Auctioning Off Unique Surplus Items for $1

Looking for a beer chiller, a Stairmaster or a vending machine? The City of Beacon can hook you up for just a few bucks.

City officials are doing some spring cleaning and looking to unload a collection of unwanted items. Everything from exercise equipment to filing cabinets is currently up for auction, with all bids starting at just $1.

It's not uncommon for municipalities to liquidate some of their assets in an effort to raise some cash and get rid of items that are no longer of use. The City of Beacon has a very eclectic mix of items that are being cleaned out, and most of them are going for insanely low amounts of money.

Items Up for Auction by City of Beacon

Curiously, many of the coolest items up for auction by the City of Beacon have yet to receive any bids. While looking through the online listing, I found a really cool cabinet with lettering that says "Caution Corrosive Chemicals". The conversation piece has no bids and can currently be yours for just $1.

You can also be the first one to bid on a full-size Diet Coke vending machine. According to the listing, the working condition of the machine is unknown. However, some keen eyes have noticed that there may be something even more valuable attached to this item that may be worth more than the vending machine itself.

A rare 101.5 WPDH 15th Anniversary decal is stuck to the front of the soda dispenser. Printed in 1991, the sticker is one of the rarest WPDH collectables and could be worth a small fortune, considering the Poughkeepsie radio station is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2026.

Other items include a professional draft beer system, laundry appliances, multiple file cabinets and a collection of gym equipment. As of now, only a few of the auction items have any bids at all, with most of them still sitting at the minimum starting bid of $1.

How to Bid on Surplus Items from the City of Beacon

If you're interested in checking out the items up for bid from the City of Beacon, you can check out more photos and descriptions at Absolute Auctions. In order to make a bid, you'll need to register on the site and submit your buying price no later than April 22.

