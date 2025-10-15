Popular Hudson Valley Bike Shop Announces Closure

A 40-year-old bike shop with several locations in the Hudson Valley has announced that it will be shuttering one of its most popular stores this year.

There’s no better place to ride a bike than the Hudson Valley. Between the Rail Trail, Mount Beacon, and countless back roads with postcard views, it’s become one of the most popular regions in New York for cyclists. From casual riders to serious athletes, biking here isn’t just a hobby; it’s part of their lifestyle.

That’s why it’s especially disappointing news for local riders who just learned that one of the area’s most trusted bicycle shops is closing a popular location.

Bikeway Announces Store Closure in Hudson Valley

Bikeway Bicycles & Mobility announced this week that its shop at 430 Main Street in Beacon will shut down at the end of the year. In a message posted on the front door, the owners explained that they couldn’t reach a new lease agreement that made sense for the business. The note, signed by the entire Bikeway team, thanked Beacon residents for their support and praised the city’s growing cycling culture.

The good news is that Bikeway isn’t going away completely. The business still operates locations in Wappingers, Montgomery, Mahopac, and Middletown. Their popular “Big Yellow Van” mobile service will also continue visiting Beacon several times a week for bike pickups, drop-offs, and repairs.

While that’s some comfort for local riders, it’s another tough blow for Beacon’s Main Street, which has seen a long list of closures over the past few years. Rising rents have already forced out some beloved businesses, including Stella’s Fine Market, Homespun Foods, The Vault, Max’s on Main, Tito Santana Taqueria, Big Vinny’s, The Kitchen Sink Supper Club, and The Mud Club.

For now, Beacon’s cyclists will have to roll a little farther for their next tune-up. But there is still hope that the business will return to Main Street at some point. The letter explains that Bikeway is actively seeking out other possible locations in Beacon, which is good news for both locals and tourists alike who are passionate about biking.

