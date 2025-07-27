If you’re looking for a night of nostalgia, rhythm, and pure rock ‘n’ roll fun, the Ulster County Fair is the place to be this Wednesday. That’s because the legendary Chubby Checker is coming to town — and not just to twist again like he did last summer, but to bring decades of music history to life right here in the Hudson Valley.

From the moment he burst onto the scene in the early ‘60s, Chubby Checker has been a force in American music. His version of "The Twist" not only made him a household name — it sparked a nationwide dance craze and became one of the most iconic songs in pop culture. And now, more than 60 years later, he’s still bringing that same energy to the stage.

The concert is free with fair admission, so all you need is your ticket to the Ulster County Fair and you're in for a night of timeless hits, good vibes, and a whole lot of twisting.

️Win Tickets AND a Meet & Greet with Chubby Checker!

We’re giving one lucky fan (and a guest) the chance to win admission to the Ulster County Fair and go backstage for a special meet and greet with Chubby Checker himself.

Yes, that Chubby Checker. The man, the myth, the twistin’ legend.

All you have to do is enter below for your shot at this unforgettable experience. Whether you grew up listening to Chubby or just discovered his music on vinyl or on the radio, this is your chance to shake hands with a true icon.

DETAILS:

Date: Wednesday, July 31st

Location: Ulster County Fairgrounds, New Paltz, NY

Performance: Included with fair admission

Meet & Greet: Contest winners only! Enter Below!

Don’t miss your chance to twist the night away with Chubby Checker at the Ulster County Fair. Grab your dancing shoes, spread the word, and maybe — just maybe — you’ll be the one backstage meeting a rock 'n' roll legend.