Money is tight, especially around this time of year. If you're looking for a way to pick up a few extra bucks, but don't feel like having to find another job, this could be a huge offer for you. In fact, you can get paid thousands for doing very little.

Hudson Valley Residents Can Earn Thousands

A company wants to pay you just to watch holiday movies and tell everyone about it. Sound easy enough? Can you sit through this many Christmas and holiday flicks and still keep your sanity? Given how expensive everything has become here in the Hudson Valley, this could help you fill your tank or buy some extra gifts for family and friends.

The Pay

CableTV.com is looking for someone to serve as their next Chief of Cheer, But you don't have to really do much, like go to malls or ring bells outside stores. As Chief of Cheer the company wants to pay you to watch 25 Christmas movies in 25 days and share your experiences. How much are they looking to pay? According to WRIC, try $2,500 dollars.

You also don;'t have to rent or download any of the movies. CableTV will give you a one-year subscriptions to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV+, and Hallmark Movies Now, so you can watch all these films.

Interested? You have until December 2 to apply. You must be at least 18 years old and eligible to work in the United States.

Worst Christmas/Holiday Songs?

We're pretty much bombarded from early November (maybe nowadays like late October) till the end of the year with a non stop wall of Christmas sound, which is destined to drive you completely insane after a while.

But as most of us know, Christmas music is kind of like eggnog. It can be enjoyed in limited doses, but too much and it'll make you horribly sick. So with that, we give you the 15 worst Christmas songs of all time, according to Buzzfeed.

How about some of the all time worst classics that you hear every year? After all, they pretty much wheel Mariah Carey out from wherever she's hiding by late November every year, and start playing that god damn All I Want for Xmas song every other hour.

Paul McCartney's Wonderful Christmastime is another droning dud that feels like it's never going to end. Funny how the very same man who once wrote classics like Helter Skelter, Yesterday, Let It Be, and Hey Jude gave us this mountain-sized, keyboard laden pile of Yuletide s***. Dude, what happened?