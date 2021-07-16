Which ‘This Is Us’ Cast Member Has Been Hanging Out in Saugerties?

Hollywood on the Hudson is real.

At this point, our Hudson Valley community is used to all the celebrities spotted in the area. But it's still pretty cool when we see or hear of a celebrity hanging out in one of our favorite Hudson Valley towns.

Scrolling through social media, you'll quickly find out that there are several productions being filmed in the mid-Hudson region. That of course means celebrities are nearby. For instance, Woody Harrelson has been seen in basically every county across the Hudson Valley while he's in the area filming "White House Plumbers."

Amy Schumer, Michael Rapaport and Michael Cera have all been spotted by fans and on social media around Dutchess County and in Catskill.

There's another well known celeb who is quietly hanging out in Ulster County.

If you're a fan of the hit NBC television show This Is Us, you're probably familiar with Chrissy Metz.

Metz plays Kate Pearson, one of the Big Three Pearson triplets alongside Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley.

Unfortunately, This Is Us does not have a plot point centered around the Hudson Valley, but word on the street is that Ms. Metz is working on a project in the Ellenville area.

While we don't have a name for the project, Metz was definitely in the area. Back on July 3rd she shared the photo below on Instagram and tagged the location as Saugerties, New York.

Any idea where that photo was taken?

You never know who you may run into in the Hudson Valley. Another NBC star was spotted in Orange County back in October. Christopher Meloni, aka Elliot Stabler from Law and Order SVU, was seen checking out the Newburgh area.

What celebrities have you run into in the Hudson Valley?

