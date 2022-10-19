Social Island&#8217;s Chili-fest to Be Full of Family Fun This Weekend

Social Island’s Chili-fest to Be Full of Family Fun This Weekend

Chili lovers unite this weekend in Goshen, NY!

Florida Family Fun Fest Presents Chili-Fest this weekend at Social Island in Goshen, NY is sure to be a fun, family event.

It's that time of year when chili events pop up all around the Hudson Valley. And we aren't complaining. As a chili lover, I'm always looking for some great chili around the Hudson Valley. And earlier this year, I actually found the best chili in the Hudson Valley (In my opinion).

Social Island is an Agricultural entertainment location in the heart of the Hudson Valley black dirt region that offers live music on Saturdays and some Sundays. Food trucks are on site with games, bounce pads, and peddle karts for all ages, along with pick-your-own Sunflowers, Zinnias, Cosmos and Pumpkins. They have a 6-acre corn maze with live animals wagon rides and beautiful sunset views.

A Chili-Fest Cook-off event is happening this weekend and it's a fundraiser for Florida Fun Fest.

Chili-Fest Fundraiser at Social Island, Goshen

You can come out and compete this Sunday, Oct. 23 in the Chili-Fest Cook-Off. A $50 entry fee will get you prizes for the best chili. If you aren't a chili cooker, you can be a chili-taster with $5 tastings between 3-4 pm and you can vote for your favorite.

$10 Farm Entrance Fee will get you in to enjoy all the fun that Social Island has to offer including bounce houses, paddle boating and the huge corn maze with fantastic views and a fire pit. They'll also be offering $5 paint-your-own pumpkins and $5 food plates. Family photo shoots will also be available. For more info on this family fun event, check out the Facebook event page here.

