50 Things New York Says Your Child Should Do Before They Turn 19

Just how many of these 50 things has your child achieved so far?

Raising a child is a juggling act. One moment you’re wondering if they’re learning enough at school, the next you’re worrying if they’ve spent too many hours glued to a screen. Between homework, sports, social media, and the constant pressure to “keep up,” it’s easy for parents to wonder: Am I giving my kid the right experiences? Are they getting what they need to live a healthy, balanced life?

Is Your Child Doing Enough?

New York State is trying to help with that. Governor Hochul’s “Get Offline, Get Outside” campaign is aimed at nudging kids to put down the phone, log off the video games and reconnect with the outdoors.

As part of the campaign, the state has supplied parents with a list of 50 things every child should try before they turn 19. While it’s not a rigid checklist, it does serve as a report card of sorts to see just how much your child has experienced to foster a sense of nature, community, and adventure.

How Many of These 50 Things Has Your Child Experienced?

The list reads like a mix of childhood nostalgia and new discoveries. Some of it is simple: walk, run, or roll a mile (#1), have a picnic outside (#6), or lay in a hammock and just relax (#42). Some challenges are about learning practical skills that stick for life, like pitching a tent (#3), starting and putting out a fire safely (#21), or using a compass and map (#31).

There’s also room for wonder: identifying animal tracks (#4), spotting constellations (#45), or staying up late to catch a meteor shower (#23). And then there’s the just-plain-fun stuff: roasting marshmallows over a fire (#11), making a snow angel (#14), building a sandcastle (#33), or riding a bike (#36).

Not everything has to happen in your own backyard. The challenge encourages kids to explore New York’s parks, forests, lakes, and even fire towers and lighthouses (#49). Along the way, they might try archery (#26), paddle a canoe (#29), or volunteer at a local cleanup (#24).

Reward For Completing New York's "Get Outside" Challenge

Kids who complete all 50 activities before 19 can fill out a quick online form to get a commemorative sticker and certificate. But, of course, the real payoff is the memories that you'll make from spending time together instead of being stuck behind your screens.

You can see the full list of 50 challenges and register for your child's sticker on the DEC's website.

