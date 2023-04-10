Surprise! Chic-fil-A Signage Pops Up At Hudson Valley Thruway Rest Area

It's been a popular topic of both discussion and speculation over the past several years, when will the Hudson Valley officially get our own Chic-fil-A location?

There's even been petitions and surveys about where in the area the best spot would be for the popular chicken chain to open up a location.

Earlier this week we learned that the alleged 'largest Chic-fil-A in the northeast' would be opening some time in 2024 in Nanuet, Rockland County.

Now we can confirm some equally exciting news, as it looks like we're even closer to opening a Hudson Valley location between Newburgh and New Paltz.

New York State Thruway Rest Stop Upgrades

We've been following the news of the various eateries and amenities that would be coming across the state as the rest areas along I-87 and I-90 undergo complete renovations. Back in 2020, the state approved $450 million upgrades that not only expanded the food and snack options, but would also add fitness centers, laundry facilities, and even showers.

Chic-fil-A was indeed included on a number of the restaurant lists for the 27 rest stops that are in the process of being renovated and reopened, here in the Hudson Valley we were hoping for a local spot, and it looks like our hopes have been answered.

There are different levels of rest stops along the thruway, and the classifications mean offerings, as well as sizing of the actual rest areas.

In the Hudson Valley we have a 2B service area south between exits 20 and 19 (Ulster), which will have three restaurants and a convenience store, as well as a number of level 3 areas, including south between exits 18 and 17 (Modena) and north between 17 and 18 (Plattekill). Level 3 are the largest, featuring 20,145 square feet, convenience stores and six to eight restaurants, lucky for us, including the long-awaited Chic-fil-A.

Chic-fil-A To Open Location on New York State Thruway Plattekill Rest Area

Driving south on the New York State Thruway on Thursday April 6th, I noticed some significant progress on the northbound side rest stop in Plattekill, including some exterior signage on both sides of the building.

The first signs I spotted were the classic green Starbucks, but then I noticed something in red writing along the side of the building. As I drove by and turned around to take a second look, there it was, Chic-fil-A, clear as day.

Further research, aka a visit to the official Chic-fil-A website, confirmed the fact that a location will be 'COMING SOON' on the NY State Thruway - Plattekill Travel Plaza, mile post 65 North.

