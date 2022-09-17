Is it ever going to open?

If you spend any time driving on the New York State thruway you are well aware that many of the rest stops are closed due to construction. The rest areas that are under construction are still providing gas for drivers that need it, but none of them are offering any food opinions yet, but that's about to change.

We told you last year that phase one of the rest area makeover began with construction starting at most of the rest areas along the Thruway. When the announcement was made it was reported that some of the restaurants set to open when complete would include fast-food restaurants that the Hudson Valley has been begging for.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Chick-fil-A

Yes, Chick-fil-A is one of the restaurants that many of us were hoping would be at one of the six rest stops that most Hudson Valley drivers drive past, but it looks like we aren't getting one. Chick-fil-A will be available on the Thruway but nowhere near us, it will be at the just-opened Chittenango Service Area on I-90 west between Exit 34 (Canastota) and Exit 34A (Syracuse I-481).

A little closer to us is the Clifton Springs Service Area, on I-90 east between Exit 43 (Manchester) and Exit 42 (Geneva). The Clifton area will also feature a Chick-fil-A when they open by the end of the year. The rest stop will also have a Starbucks, Shake Shack, and Auntie Anne’s according to the New York State Thruway Authority.

Shake Shack

The popular burger, fry, and milkshake restaurant will be featured in at least four of the new service areas including the New Baltimore Service Area, Interstate 87/Thruway northbound and southbound between Exit 21B (Coxsackie) and Exit 21A (Berkshire Section/to Mass Pike). The New Baltimore service area will also have a Starbucks, Panera, and Auntie Anne's, and is scheduled to open in early 2023. What about all of the Hudson Valley service areas?

NYS Thruway Authority/Canva NYS Thruway Authority/Canva loading...

Plattekill Service Area

Most of us that use the Thruway drive past only a handful of rest stops. The Plattekill Service Area I-87/NYS Thruway located northbound between Exit 17 (Newburgh I-84) & Exit 18 (New Paltz) will have an Applegreen Market Store, Burger King, Starbucks (Drive-Thru), Panera Bread, Auntie Anne's. Plattekill is on schedule to open in early 2023.

Ulster Service Area

The Ulster Service Area, I-87/NYS Thruway located southbound between Exit 20 (Saugerties) & Exit 19 (Kingston) will feature an Applegreen Market Store, Starbucks (Drive-Thru), and Panda Express when it opens. The Ulster area is part of "phase one" and according to the Thruway Authority's website will not open until early 2024.

Modena Service Area

Another popular rest area located on the southbound side of I-87/NYS Thruway, between Exit 18 (New Paltz) & Exit 17 (Newburgh I-84) is part of "phase two" of the remodeling schedule. It's scheduled to have Applegreen Market Store, Burger King, Dunkin Donuts (Drive-Thru), and Panera Bread when construction is complete. The Thruway Authority has not yet announced an opening date, but when they do, we will update this article.

Malden Service Area

Located on the northbound side of I-87/NYS Thruway, between Exit 20 (Saugerties) & Exit 21 (Catskill) is also part of phase 2 of construction and is scheduled to have an Applegreen Market Store, Dunkin Donuts (Drive-Thru), Burger King when completed. Just like the Modena service area, there is no project opening date just yet.

Sloatsburg Service Area

Located on the northbound side of I-87/NYS Thruway between Exit 15A (Suffern Rt. 17N) & Exit 16 (Woodbury Toll Gantry) is part of phase one of construction and is scheduled to have an Applegreen Market Store, Dunkin Donuts, Starbucks, Shake Shack, and Panda Express. The Sloatsburg service area is scheduled to open in late 2023.

Ramapo Service Area

Located on the southbound side of I-87/NYS Thruway, between Exit 16 (Woodbury Toll Gantry) & Exit 15A (Suffern Rt. 17N) is part of phase 2 of construction and is scheduled to have an Applegreen Market Store, Starbucks (Drive-Thru), Shake Shack, Panera Bread, and Panda Express! The Ramapo service area opening date hasn't been set yet, but when it's announced, we will update this article.

New Restaurants Coming to the New York State Thruway These restaurants will soon be open along the New York State Thruway.